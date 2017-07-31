POLICE are investigating after a man forgot to take his money out of a cash machine and someone else took it.

The 50-year-old victim became distracted while taking money out at Sainsbury's in Witan Way, Witney and forgot to take the cash with him.

Another person then walked up to the cash machine, took the money and did not hand it in.

The incident took place on July 3.

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image of a woman officers believe may have 'vital information' to the investigation.

If anyone recognises the woman they should contact 101.