THE city's rivers and canals are perhaps the most picturesque parts of Oxford, particularly in the summer months.

The dedicated snappers of the Oxford Mail Camera Club certainly think so with a flurry of waterways submissions for this week's 'Reflections' theme.

Anthony Morris submitted this shot of colourful narrowboats drifting down the River Cherwell at Thrupp.

The colourful boats draw your eyes in and the water brings a sense of calm despite the river traffic jam being negotiated by the boaters.

It is just one of a plethora of great pictures sent in by Camera Club members, many of whom have steered away from the obvious water reflections and thought outside the box.

