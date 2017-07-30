REVELLERS enjoyed a mostly dry meander through the meadows which made up this year’s Riverside Festival near Charlbury.

The rain over the 22nd annual festival managed to hold-off for most the weekend enough for thousands of people to enjoy the music.

Organisers estimate almost 5,000 went along to one of Oxfordshire’s most quirkiest festivals to enjoy a host of local bands, food, crafts, stalls and games.

Festival director Andy Pickard said: “The music has been the best we have had for a long time and it has been as busy as we were last year.

“Last year we were close to capacity at 5,000 people so I expect it will be the same again.

“This year the theme has been all about bees, we have had a much bigger craft sections and I popped over to the kids section earlier which was just magical.”

This year’s theme for the festival was bees and the weekend offered up talks from experts in a bid to raise awareness of how to help save the insects.

Mr Pickard added: “I have been stopped hundreds of times by people saying it has been brilliant and the best so far.”

Festival goers Liz and Steve Hart, from Oxford, headed along to the festival for the first time with their children Mylo, six, and Gaia, who was arguable the youngest in the crowd at just three-weeks-old.

Mr Hart said: “It has been really good, especially as the rain held off for most the day.

“It is just brilliant that all of this for nothing, it is impressive and I am much more willing to spend money because I know it is going to a good cause.

“It is an honour to be here really.”

The festival, held on an island in the River Evenlode, had more than 40 acts performing and all for free as the proceeds raised on the weekend go to charity.

One group of ladies who were determined to stick out the late showers that pelted the festival Saturday evening were Tammi Aston, Tamsin Devas and Clare Devas.

The trio,said they had originally been to Riverside Festival for a hen do three years ago and have continued coming ever since.

Ms Aston, who with her friends were all decked out in festival gear, ponchos and under umbrellas to watch the bands, said: “We have done a bit of everything really - a bit of eating, drinking and shopping.

“It is a great local family festival and the fact it is all for free is a massive appeal.

“The music has been amazing and it is just nice to sit and relax in the crowd.”