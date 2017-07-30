SCORES of vintage vehicles and memorable motors roared into Oxford Parkway yesterday to celebrate five decades of the Oxford Bus Museum.

Families were able to enjoy a host of vintage bus rides being staged in honour of the museum's anniversary as well as peruse a number of stalls and classic vehicle exhibitions.

The weekend marked 50 year since a team of dedicated transport enthusiasts clubbed together to buy an AEC Regal III 1949 with Willowbrook coachwork and put the wheels in motion for what was soon to become the Oxford Bus Museum, based in Long Hanborough.

The museum's first bus was pride of place for the day alongside five other AEC Regal's, of which all but one were on hand to take families on a ride back in time.

Jumping on board one of the vintage motors was Botley family Cheng Cheng, Sook Teng Vun and their one-year-old son Hayden Cheng.

Mr Cheng said: "My son is really into buses at the moment so we were just looking online for something to do that morning and found out about the bus museum festival.

"So we went along to the museum and my son had a great time in both the play area of the museum and on the bus ride which they were doing."

The family-of-three were among the crowds of people who enjoyed the rides being put on by the Oxford Museum to and from the Oxford Parkway Rail Station.

There were a number of AEC Regal buses featured in the festival dating from 1934 to 1954 and other buses that travelled to the event included an AEC Reliance; Bristol K; Bristol MW; Bristol RE; Bristol SUS; Bristol VRT; Daimler CVG6; Leyland Lynx; Leyland National, Volvo B10B.

Mr Cheng added: "It was great, the sort of thing which is very family friendly and has a very local feel to it.

"People were all very friendly and my son had such a great time he didn't want to go down for his nap as he was to excited about the bus ride."

The Bus Museum were also celebrating the 50 year anniversary of the AEC Renown FWL 371E which was the second vehicle bought by the group of enthusiasts.

Elsewhere in the festival there were also coaches and cars on display including a number of Morris motors, plus stalls for transports magazines, memorabilia and models.

The Oxford Ukulele Big Band also put on a performance.

The Museum boasts a fleet of more than 40 buses, as well as bikes and classic Morris cars, for details see oxfordbusmuseum.org.uk