PLENTY of beer, hours of live music and fields full of classic cars provided lots of entertainment for hundreds of people at WADS Stock festival on Saturday.

The annual event held at Wootton and Dry Sandford Community Centre once again pulled in the crowds who braved the weather.

Abingdon Traditional Morris got the festivities under way with a dancing performance as scores of people arrived from midday.

There was live music all day from Folklaw and regular festival performers The Limitations.

The Mercenaries, Tim Frier and La Phooka also hit the right note with the audience and local group Banjaxed headlined the festival until it closed at 11pm.

Classic cars added to the entertainment as more than 100 vintage vehicles were displayed on the playing fields next to the community centre.

The day raised funds for the Wootton and Dry Sandford Community Centre and Thames Valley Air Ambulance.