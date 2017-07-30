Veterans gathered at a church near Faringdon to remember soldiers who lost their lives in the Battle of Passchendale.

While ceremonies have been taking place at the Menin Gate in Ypres, to mark the centenary of the start of the battle in Belgium, people in Oxfordshire have also been paying their respects to the fallen.

Today members of the Royal British Legion’s Faringdon and District branch gathered at St Faith’s Church in Shellingford for a special ceremony.

RBL branch secretary Jan van Andel said: “It’s right that we should take time to remember the soldiers who lost their lives in the battle.

“Twenty men from Faringdon and the surrounding area who lost their lives at Passchendaele.

“Five of them were from Shellingford -that would have had a big impact on the village.”

After a bugler played The Last Post the names of the fallen from Shellingford were read out.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are leading ceremonies in Ypres to commemorate the centenary.

Events will also be held at the Tyne Cot military cemetery tomorrow.