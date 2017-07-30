ROAD closures and temporary reduced speed limits will be in place as thousands head to Blenheim Palace for Countryfile Live this week.

Traffic chaos marred the first two days of last year’s event with motorists queuing for hours to get into the palace.

But organisers SME London said that ‘lessons have been learned’ and that a new traffic management team was in place as well as a new 2,000-space car park.

The four-day event in Woodstock begins on Thursday and is expected to be popular once again with BBC presenters John Craven and Matt Baker appearing.

The new traffic system will see Upper Campsfield Road closed southbound towards Bladon roundabout - from 8am to noon on all four days.

Park Lane northwards of Bladon Road will also be closed - 6am to 10pm each day - with access only for residents and event vehicles.

A 30mph speed limit - reduced from 50mph - will be in place on the A44 from Sandy Lane roundabout to Woodstock from 6am on Thursday to 11pm on Sunday.

Drivers will not be able to turn right on the A44 northbound carriageway into Begbroke Science Park or at the Langford Lane signalised junction.

No waiting restrictions will also be enforced from the Bladon roundabout to Blenheim Estate and at Cadogan Park from Princes Ride to The Leys junction 6am to 10pm each day.