With less than three months to the grand opening, new images have revealed just what the new £440m Westgate centre will look like.

The Bonn Square facade is near completion and retailers are preparing to move in to their units ahead of the big opening in October.

Aerial shots from the National Police Air Service based at RAF Benson revealed the progress made with less than three months to go.

John Lewis - the centre's flagship store - has already moved in to the £440m development, with many more expected to start re-fitting their units in the coming weeks.

A whole host of brands have been confirmed so far and 80 per cent of units have been filled.

Premium fashion brands including Ted Baker and Calvin Klein, while high street favourites H&M, Kath Kidston and Russell & Bromley will take up their places at the centre.

Foodies will also have plenty of choice with a ground floor restaurant space called Westgate Social and many more including Mexican restaurant Benito’s Hat, Indian street food vendor Rola Wala and Shawa Lebanese Grill.

there will also be restaurants fronting a rooftop garden area including cocktail bar The Alchemist, cafe chain The Breakfast Club, Pizza Pilgrims and Venetian restaurant Polpo.

Nando's will also be in the Westgate along with a boutique cinema Curzon.

The number of shopping trips to Oxford is expected to increase from five million to an estimated 16 million after the centre opens.