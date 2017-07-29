A SCHEME to clamp down on emissions by introducing electric charging points for taxis and phase out old black cabs has been unanimously backed by councillors.

At an executive board meeting of Oxford City Council councillors supported the project which will see 19 taxi charging points installed across the city.

As part of the scheme the council also wants all newly-licensed hackney carriages to be a ultra-low emission vehicles by the end of 2018, ahead of a zero emission zone in Oxford in 2020.

Speaking at the meeting at the town hall on July 18, in which the project was given the go ahead councillor John Tanner said that the scheme was 'really good news.'

He said: "This is another way in which Oxford will lead the way - this is the next step.

"You will be getting into a vehicle that doesn't pollute with diesel. The vehicles will be more expensive but there will be funding schemes available. The costs of running the cheaper vehicles will be much cheaper.

"It is better for the passengers of Oxford and it will also be promoting a cleaner city."

The scheme aims to reduce emissions in the city by up to 50 per cent, representing some 1,342,245 nitrogen oxide emissions.

Council leader Bob Price added: "We are right at the forefront of this and by being proactive we are able to get a better deal with this.

"This is very good news and goes well with our aspirations of zero emissions."

Reports submitted by council officers ahead of the decision to approve the project praised the scheme as a step towards making the city green and sustainable.

Officers said in a report: "The council has committed itself to a vibrant, sustainable economy and a clean, green Oxford in its corporate plan.

"The low emissions taxi infrastructure project will contribute to both of these priorities by accelerating the move to a low carbon economy through increased uptake of sustainable, low carbon transport technology and, in doing so, by improving air quality and reducing carbon emissions in the city."

The project is funded largely through a capital funding grant of £370,000 from the Government's Office for Low Emission Vehicles, representing 75 per cent of the total cost of the project.

The remaining £105,000 capital was already approved as part of the council's budget on February 20.

The charging points will be accessible by pure electric cars, such as the BMW i3, and hybrid electric-petrol vehicles, such as the Toyota Prius, which produce 75g/km or less carbon dioxide emissions.

Earlier this year the county council agreed the creation of 15 parking bays in Oxford that will be reserved for drivers charging electric vehicles in the city.

It is part of a trial that officials hope will lead to a further 100 electric vehicle charging points being rolled out across the city.

The £800,000 project has been organised jointly with the city council, which helped to bid for funding from the Government.

The trial charging points could be in place this year.

Andy Edwards, of eco company Bioregional, worked with car club Co-wheels last year to get an electric car based at Rose Hill.