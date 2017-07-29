RESIDENTS have been encouraged to take part in a 'critical' consultation to shape their parish's future.

A group piecing together a fresh vision for Littlemore in Oxford wants to gauge opinion about what matters most to people living there.

The Littlemore Local Plan group is compiling a Neighbourhood Plan for the area, and has sent out a questionnaire to more than 4,000 homes.

City councillor David Henwood, who is among those developing the document, said: "The plan will give residents an opportunity to have an opinion on what developments could be built and what types they would be; how their design should appear within the community.

"This is the most critical document we have produced so far - it will shape the future of the project."

The Neighbourhood Plan will set out preferences for topics such as housing, transport and facilities and once the plan is finished and approved decision-makers will be obliged to take what it says into account when considering proposals for development.

It means residents can influence where new homes, shops, infrastructure and offices might be built and what they should look like, and will also boost the percentage of cash the parish can claim from developers' contributions.

Mr Henwood said he hoped people would fill in the questionnaire and drop them into boxes dotted around the parish.

He said: "This will give residents the opportunity to shape Littlemore policy around things like traffic, transportation, bus routes and frequencies, and parking.

"This survey will tell us which direction the Neighbourhood Plan is going to go down and which policies to develop."

The tick-box questionnaire is included in the August edition of the neighbourhood newsletter, Littlemore Local.

It asks residents 10 questions including about preferences for types of housing, travel method and what facilities or qualities they value most in Littlemore.

Once the survey has been completed, participants can drop it off into labelled boxes at Littlemore Community Centre, Littlemore Village Hall, Sainsbury's Heyford Hill or the Post Office in Cowley Road.

The development of the key document began in November 2015, when members of Littlemore Parish Council unanimously voted in favour of its creation.

Mr Henwood said he hopes more volunteers would come forward to help develop the plan.

Currently he is joined on the steering group by fellow city councillor John Tanner and parish councillor Maggie Willis and they are keen to recruit more people who live or work in the parish.

For more details or updates about the plan visit littlemoreparishcouncil.gov.uk

Anyone interested in joining the steering group can get in touch with Mr Henwood using the contact details in Littlemore Local.