POLICE are looking for this man in connection with a sexual assault in Banbury town centre.

A 20-year-old woman was walking in Church Passage, off High Street, when she was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately before fleeing.

It happened at about 23.45pm on Sunday, June 25.

Thames Valley Police released the CCTV images today in an appeal to speak with this man who it believes may have information.

Designated investigator Nicola Manze said: "I am appealing to the man in these CCTV images or anyone who recognises the man to contact police immediately as I believe he might have vital information about the incident.



"If you have any information about the offence the easiest way to contact police is by calling 101 or visiting your nearest police station."