A man has been arrested after homes were evacuated during a garage fire in Bicester yesterday.

Four crews from across the county spent more than two hours tackling the blaze, which is thought to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters initially thought someone was inside the garage in Kings End, Bicester, as they struggled to access it.

Gas cylinders were then found at the scene and two nearby homes evacuated as crews cooled the potential explosives.

A number of people called the fire service at around 2pm yesterday when the blaze broke out.

Residents were eventually allowed back into their homes and the area declared safe at 4.30pm.

Thames Valley Police Bicester have since confirmed a man has been arrested and interviewed.