FOODIES in the city should be left licking their lips after an Oxford street food market was ranked one of the best in the country.

Local traders that make up Oxford’s Bitten Street market, based at the Oxford Castle Quarter, have impressed online company Culture Trip who placed them up there with London’s KERB and Borough markets.

The high praise comes after The Daily Telegraph tipped Bitten Oxford as one the country’s best spots to find top street food.

Jacqui Thorndyke, from East Oxford, who set up the market with business partner Becca Chaplin, said: “We had an email from Culture Trip to let us know we had featured last week and it is just fantastic.

“To be named among other markets such as KERB, which is probably my biggest inspiration, is amazing.

“They also mentioned us alongside London Borough Market which is huge. As a much smaller market it is really nice to be considered.”

Bitten Street was set up in Oxford by the pair in 2014 and now stages a monthly market with a changing series of traders.

At its peak the market manages to attract up to 2,000 people each day.

Ms Thorndyke added: “We held a street food festival in October 2014 to show what street food is about. We booked 20 traders and it was really popular. We knew there was demand, so we set up a monthly market.

“Now w would like to do bigger events and find even more opportunities for traders.”