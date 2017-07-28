HOMEOWNERS and firms are making thousands of pounds a year renting out their driveways as commuters struggle to park in the city.

Hundreds of people have signed up their parking spaces to apps with some being sold for more than £30 a day.

Driveways near the John Radcliffe Hospital are even being advertised for their proximity to the hospital, which has been riddled with parking problems recently.

According to YourParkingSpace the 282 people using the app in Oxford are making an average of £1,360 each year - the eighth highest amount in the country.

A further 250 people are currently using the app JustPark with large clusters being advertised near the John Radcliffe.

Jacqueline Pearce-Gervis, of county-wide group Patient Voice, said staff at the hospital had been approaching local residents for spaces.

She said: "A member of staff at the hospital has been knocking on doors in Headington trying to get people to let him use their driveway.

She said: "I can understand people are being driven to it because the situation at the hospital is so terrible.

"I wouldn't do it personally for security reasons but I suppose if you knew the person and it was the same driver each day it might ease things."

Residents can register their space and when it is available and set a price.

Some spaces in East Oxford are being rented for more than £30 a day while others can be used for as little as £4.

Spaces can also be rented over longer periods.

The city's schools have even been encouraged by YourParkingSpace to rent their spaces out in the summer holidays in a bid to ease funding pressures.

But no schools in the area have come forward.

Woodstock Road healthcare consultancy Biolacuna currently rent out a space.

Associate Sarah Robinson said: "We have rented it out to the same commuter for six months and it's convenient for us and them."