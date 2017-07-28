FISH that way, ‘nose & frown’ that way, and ‘more nettles’ over here: this is not your average music festival.

In fact this is possibly Oxfordshire’s quirkiest, quaintest and most quintessential summer bash: Riverside.

From today, music lovers will be pouring into the little network of green meadows surrounded by tall trees just outside Charlbury.

Bands include Oxford favourites Flights of Helios, Knights of Mentis and 'math rock' quartet Bright Works this afternoon.

The whole event is free and even tries to raise money for charity.

Festival director Andy Pickard said his highlights included tonight's headliners Zurich, who have promised a visual spectacular alongside their anthemic tunes.

He also said this year's festival theme is bees, with a weekend of talks from experts about how to help save our sweetest insects.

He joked: "It's a really packed program – we've all been busy as bees."

See riversidefestival.charlbury.com