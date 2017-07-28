THREATS have been made against staff at Cotswold Wildlife Park following the recent shooting of an escaped wolf.

The wolf, named Ember, managed to crawl out of its faulty electric fence and into the perimeter of the Burford park last Friday before being shot by staff.

Since the shooting, members of the public have directed threatening voicemails and emails at staff, leading Thames Valley Police to increase patrols in the area.

Police press officer Hannah Jones said: “Thames Valley Police received a call on Thursday reporting threats made against staff at Cotswold Wildlife Park via voicemail and email.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances and the local neighbourhood team has been in contact with the park to provide safety advice to staff.

"Uniformed patrols will be taking place in the area as part of the investigation, and to provide reassurance."

Staff at the park had said they wanted to tranquillise the wolf, but were unable to get close enough to it, meaning shooting the animal was the only option.

Earlier this year Ember had her first litter of cubs, the first to be born at the park in its 47-year history.

It is hoped Ember's mate, Ash, will carry on raising the five young cubs on their own.