A MAN who blackmailed a business owner out of £81,000 after threatening his family has appeared in court as prosecutors wrestle to return his ill-gotten gains.

Michael Camara, 42, of Glyndon Road, London, was jailed for 11 years in April last year for three counts of blackmail, possessing an imitation firearm and three counts of possessing articles for fraud.

The court heard in that trial how he had been in talks with the victim Norman Goodey, who owns Garsington-based N Goodey Engineering Ltd about the sale of tractors, cement mixers and generators.

Camara appeared at meetings with another man known as Richard who claimed to be Colonel Gaddafi’s personal bodyguard, and they would discuss selling machine and exporting to Libya.

Through intimidation, at one point holding an imitation firearm to his head, he blackmailed Mr Goodey out of £81,000.

The return of the money is now subject to a proceeds of crime hearing but at that hearing at Oxford Crown Court yesterday the matter was pushed back two months.

The hearing was adjourned until October 6 at the crown court if sufficient progress has been made.