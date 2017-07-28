OXFORD based painter Jaya Mansberger showed off her unique brand of artwork at the Old Fire Station last week.

The exhibition titled Pareidolia comes to an end today and is Jaya’s first every solo show.

Arts programme manager Sarah Mossop said of the exhibition: “It is beautifully painted and very subtle and evocative work.

“It is based on her interest in artworks from previous artists and it is an historical collection from her own work.

“She is somebody who has come to train at the Slade School of Art and some really signficant artists have come out of that programme.”

The exhibition was first launched at the Old Fire Station on July 7 before finishing today during opening hours 11am until 6pm. Admission is free.

The arts venue will next host work by Ruskin College alumni Jennifer Alan from Thursday until September 2.