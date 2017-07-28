AN OXFORDSHIRE prison which has seen the number of assaults soar by more than 60 per cent in just a year has been told it must improve.

Bullingdon Prison near Bicester saw 284 recorded assaults in 2016, up from 174 in 2015 and 102 in 2014.

Of those, there were 216 prisoner-on-prisoner attacks last year, compared to just 60 three years ago.

The prison is run by the Prison Service and was ranked as being of concern in the Prison Annual Performance Ratings for 2016/2017.

Just 10 other prisons nationally were said to be worse than that rating and of serious concern.

The Prison Officers’ Association’s Dave Dodd, who visited the prison yesterday, said: “It’s got its problems. It is not a good place to work at the moment. There does not seem to be any management structure in place. I wish I could see it getting better, but I can’t.

“Nationally there is a retain and recruitment issue. Staff aren’t getting through. The working environment is shocking. They can go and work in Tesco for the same amount of money and they’re saying, ‘I will go and find another job.’”

Bullingdon is a category B&C jail and was first opened in 1992.

It has about 1,000 inmates.

In total, the Ministry of Justice statistics showed there had been 26,600 attacks in UK prison over the last year.

The MoJ was asked to comment.