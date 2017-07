A KEY road in North Oxford will be closed overnight for two weeks for resurfacing.

Sunderland Avenue, which links the Wolvercote and Cutteslowe roundabouts will be shut to vehicles from 7pm to 6am on weekdays and for 24 hours at weekends.

Residents complained their houses had been shaking and criticised Oxfordshire County Council not omitting the resurfacing from its £10m roundabout improvement scheme completed last year.

It will begin on August 12.