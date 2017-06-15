Replacing cladding on two Oxford City Council tower blocks could run into next year, the authority has admitted.

Results from a second round of government safety tests on materials on the outside of the Evenlode and Windrush tower blocks in Blackbird Leys are expected to be returned late next week.

In June, aluminium composite panels on both buildings were found to be a fire risk, after the government ordered them to be tested following the Grenfell Tower disaster, which claimed at least 80 lives.

The council raced to take the cladding down before stopping because second tests were ordered.

They will be carried out to find if that Vitrabond cladding and non-flammable Rockwool insulation installed behind it would stop fire together.

But contingency plans are being put in place for the cladding’s replacement whatever the government finds.

The work could take up to six months and finish in early 2018 but any costs have yet to be agreed.

Oxford City Council’s head of housing and property services, Stephen Clarke, said: “It’ll be to reassure residents. We cannot leave residents when the cladding has failed the tests. We want to make sure our blocks are absolutely safe and that our residents feel safe in them.”

Sprinklers installed in the council’s tower blocks would prevent any fire spreading in Oxford tower blocks, Mr Clarke said.

He added: “The sprinklers will put the fire out or stop it spreading and that will allow the fire service to stop it and make sure it’s out.”

Craig Price, who lives in Windrush Tower, said: “To be honest I have not really been paying much attention because we are all sick to the back teeth of it. I thought the cladding was dangerous anyway.”

He added: “I don’t blame the council for the cladding. They followed the regulations. If they are going to do it, do it. If it takes six months, it takes six months.”

Any cladding replacement would be carried out by the council’s contractor Fortem, which is already working on £20.1 million repair work on the city's five authority blocks.

Work is likely to take six months because of the demand on materials as councils and companies race to replace flammable cladding on high rise buildings.

Fortem’s work on Evenlode and Windrush towers started in early 2016, while repairs started at Hockmore in Cowley in August.

Other maintenance on Plowman in Northway and Foresters in Wood Farm begun last November.

Campaigner Pat Carmody said the delay was representative of housing problems around Oxford.

He said: “Who are the people who died in Grenfell Tower? It is the poorest people in Oxford and people who are being socially cleansed in Oxford who live in the towers. All these things are linked. "The fact that the council has backed down to provide 50 per cent housing in Templars Square shows that.”

Yesterday it was revealed 60 buildings around the UK had failed safety tests – but Oxford City Council said its cladding and insulation was different to those analysed.