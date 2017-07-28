WONDERS and whatnots uncovered during the renovation of the Westgate in Oxford were put under the magnifying glass by youngsters.

The Heritage Learning Centre, at the Museum of Oxford, staged a special family day for people to pop in and explore the weird and wonderful things that lay beneath the city's former shopping centre.

Children were invited to join the young innovators team to look through the city's history as well as learning the art of excavation themselves.

Eight-year-old Bethany Holton rolled up her sleeves and dug in with her ten-year-old brother Lewis to see what could be unearthed at the museum's family fun day.

The day including the family digging sandpit, a lesson in recording the findings and having a go at crafts, plus handling real uncovered treasures from the Westgate project.

Eight-year -old Fin Hillier took a shining to the unearthed items including a medieval glazed serving jug.