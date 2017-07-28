HUNDREDS of families from Blackbird Leys and Greater Leys explored a range of free activities to get themselves through the summer holidays.

Close to 1,000 people enjoyed the Leys play and activity day at Frys Hill Park on Thursday.

The event was organised by Oxfordshire Play Association - a charity which supports inclusive play opportunities for all children - to give parents ideas of how to entertain their children for free this summer.

The charity's manager, Martin Gillett, said: "The weather could have been kinder to us but it was a great day and lots of local people got involved.

"We are trying to educate parents about fun things they can do with their children for free - giving them ammunition to deal with the summer holidays."

Those activities included a man blowing giant bubble using garden canes and fairy liquid and edible hanging baskets for children to learn where food comes from.

Zorbing, drumming, DIY face painting, crafts were also on offer as well as Orinoco - a community scrapstore which allows children to recycling materials to make things.

The county's museum service was also on hand to let people know all the museums that can be visited for free.

Mr Gillett said the activity days have taken on a greater importance since the closure of a number of children's centres earlier this year.

He said: "A lot of people there at the Leys day were the kind of people who went to children's centres before they closed.

"We had things like a community dental service and health watch there to give parents the opportunity to access the information and support they might need."

Oxfordshire Play Association has hosted 60 play days across the county over the past five years with thousands of parent discovering free, fun things to do with their children.

It has already hosted days in Didcot, Carterton and Abingdon this year with events in Witney and Banbury planned next month.

Mr Gillett said Thursday's event in Blackbird Leys was a community triumph.

He said: "Everything that is delivered in the area is normally in Blackbird Leys Park but we decided to use Fry Hills Park and it worked really well.

"It's near both Blackbird Leys and Greater Leys and it meant both communities came together for the day."