PLANS to revamp one of Oxford's oldest chapels will only add to a 'mongrel lot of cobbled-together woodwork', it has been warned.

University College want to remove pillars and add new wooden panelling to the east end of its chapel, which was originally built in 1639.

In the 1860s the architect Sir George Gilbert Scott installed a new roof, windows and gothic stone reredos – ornamental screens behind the altar – before more additions were then made in the 20th century.

The college admitted the current arrangement was 'a mess' but historical preservation groups had concerns the changes would do little to improve it.

Secretary of the Victorian Group of the Oxfordshire Architectural and Historical Society, Peter Howell, said: "The proposed reworking will simply preserve and enlarge a thoroughly mongrel lot of cobbled-together woodwork.

"What will be set up will be a crude and unhistorical pastiche."

Mr Howell said that Gilbert Scott's stone reredos should be revealed and not, as proposed, concealed behind the new panelling.

He added: "Whatever happens, the Scott reredos must suffer no further damage."

The Victorian Society, a national charity championing the preservation of such buildings also criticised the scheme.

Conservation adviser Alex Bowring said: "It is adding new fabric that never previously existed, concealing an interesting part of the building, to reinforce a unity of style.

"The result would be inauthentic and untruthful.

"It may help to sustain a seventeenth century character of sorts, but not something that is genuine.

"Instead, a rich architectural story would be blurred and simplified and this is clearly harmful to the significance of the listed building."

Historic England also called for the 17th century stone screen to be kept on show and said if this change was made they would withdraw their objection.

But the college's architect for the project, Henry Freeland, said the current set up was harmful to the chapel and backed the changes.

He said: "The current arrangement is a mess.

"The timber panelling obscures the bottom of the east window - there are curtains that cover the otherwise exposed north and south walls designed by Scott and parts of his gothic stone reredos.

"It causes harm to the interior of the chapel."

A consultation on the proposals will run until August 31 and residents can view the plans and comment on them by going to oxford.gov.uk and searching 17/01186/LBC