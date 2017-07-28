NEW MP Layla Moran has pledged to champion a more 'preventative approach' to mental health treatment.

The Lib Dem for Oxford West and Abingdon made the vow after a meeting with mental health charity Oxfordshire Mind this week.

She also used her visit to the Osney Mead offices to talk with staff about benefits reform, affordable housing and housing reform in Oxfordshire.

Oxfordshire Mind CEO Dan Knowles said: "We welcome the support which Layla has given to our vision and mission statement.

"We won’t give up until everyone experiencing a mental health problem gets both support and respect.

"We promote good mental health through the provision of high quality services and campaigning for positive change."

He said he also looked forward to working with the Lib Dem MP in the coming years.

Mrs Moran is the first MP to visit the charity after it extended invitations to all Oxfordshire members following the General Election.

The aim of the visits is to 'engage with staff' in open question and answer sessions so MPs can learn more about the challenges of the mental health sector and staff at Oxfordshire Mind can learn more about the political process.

Mrs Moran used her visit to have a meeting with Mr Knowles and then had a Q&A session with staff at which they also discussed the future of British politics.