OXFORD MAGISTRATES

Kelvin Andrew Green, 41, of Galley Field, Abingdon, admitted assaulting a woman in Abingdon on June 22 2017. Also admitted assaulting another woman on the same date in the same location. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85. No compensation ordered because there were no physical injuries.

Micaela Rhodes, 26, of Barley Close, Wallingford, admitted fraud by representation between October 4, 2016 and November 28, 2016 in Wallingford. Rhodes committed fraud in that she dishonestly made a false representation, namely processed false refunds through the tills and removed the case value of those refunds, intending to make a gain, namely £4,165.20 for herself. Community order made. Defendant must undergo a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days. Ordered to pay compensation of £4,165.20. Ordered to pay costs of £85.

Craig Westland, 24, of Fairfield Place, Abingdon, admitted driving a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Benzoylecgonine, in his blood, was greater than 200 microgrammes per litre in Abingdon Road, Steventon, on February 16, 2017. Also admitted driving a vehicle on the same road on the same date when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Ketamine, in his blood was not less than 76 microgrammes per litre. Westland admitted driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance, as well possessing a controlled drug, Ketamine. Fined £750. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Ketamine to be forfeited under section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and destroyed by Thames Valley Police. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

John Hutton, 54, of Brambling Way, Oxford, admitted making numerous indecent photographs of a child that were category A in Oxford on December 13 2016. Also admitted making numerous indecent pseudo-photographs of a child that were category B and making numerous indecent pseudo-photographs of a child that were category C. Sentenced to prison for nine months suspended for two years. Ordered to undergo a rehabilitation activity requirement for 25 days and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Sexual harm prevention order made on conviction. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £140 and costs of £85.

Michael Griffiths, 30, of Waterloo Close, Cholsey, Wallingford, admitted driving a motor vehicle on the M4 at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 103mph. Fined £300. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Taimoor Khalid, 30, of Nowell Road, Oxford, admitted assaulting a woman by beating her on October 14, 2016 in Oxford. Fined £450. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £45 and costs of £250.

Anthony Peter Garnett, 56, of Old Town Brackley, was convicted of driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence in Marcham Road, Abingdon on October 29, 2016. Also convicted of using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance and using a motor vehicle without a valid test certificate on the same date in the same location. Fined £900. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £70 and costs of £85. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Lisa Mary Brown, 42, of Kingfisher Green, Oxford, was convicted of between November 3, 2016 and January 13, 2017 in Oxford, being the parent of child and knowing that he was failing to attend regularly at the school he was registered as a pupil and failing without reasonable justification to cause him to do so. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Ordered to pay victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £80.

Peter King, of Paddock Close, Wantage, was convicted in his absence of between August 3, 2016 and October 10, 2016, failing to comply with the requirements of notice served on him by Vale of White Horse District Council under section 215 of the Town and County Planning Act 1990 as amended, requiring him to undertake the works specified in the note at Saxons Place, Wantage, by August 2 2016. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £880.

BANBURY MAGISTRATES

Krzysztof Pacer, 51, of Winchelsea Close, Banbury, admitted driving a motor vehicle above the legal alcohol limit with 111mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on May 25 at Winchelsea Close. He was made the subject of a community order meaning he must carry out 90 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £85 and is disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Stephen Radband, 55, of Fox Close, Bampton, was convicted of assaulting Michael Banks at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, on July 6. He was made subject to a community order to include a rehabilitation requirement activity as well as completing100 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months. He must also pay compensation to the victim of £195, a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £650.

Kayleigh Watson, 30, of Luther Street, Oxford, admitted failing to surrender at Oxford Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on June 27. She was fined £30.

Paul Brand, 38, of Broughton Road, Banbury, admitted sending by public communication network, an offensive, indecent or obscene message to a woman in Banbury on June 18. He will be sentenced after pre-sentence reports are prepared.

Aidan James Scott, 21, of Welch Way, Witney, admitted harassment without violence to a woman at Witney Congregational Church on June 15. He was bailed and will appear at the same court for sentencing following pre-sentence reports.