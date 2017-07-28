A MAN launched a "nasty" attack on his ex-partner in front of their terrified children after a row over a baby bag.

Steven Bubb, 27, of Chantenay Close, Bicester, was given a suspended sentence for the savage attack which took place on January 26 this year.

Oxford Crown Court heard on Thursday how Bubb had visited his former partner's house to see his children before taking them out.

The children's mother, named in court only by her first name, Courtney, noticed that a baby bag had not been collected by Bubb so she rang him to remind him to pick it up.

When he came back to the house he returned 'in a bad mood' and it wasn't long before he became enraged and assaulted her in front of his children.

At his sentencing, Judge Zoe Smith called the attack "frightening".

She said: "You pushed her to the ground and pinned her there. A friend was present shouting at you to let her go. That was all done in the presence of your children.

"She described a lot of screaming at the time and a very distressing incident."

Later, the court heard, after he had left the house Bubb returned again that night at about 11pm in a drunken state.

He forced his way inside before spotting another man who was also at the premises.

Judge smith said: "That made you extremely angry. You were pushing Courtney and pulling her hair and a lot of shouting was going on.

"I consider this to be a nasty incident, late at night, coming into a house. It was very serious."

Bubb was eventually removed from the house by the other male who accepted that he had punched Bubb in a bid to eject him.

Bubb had already pleaded guilty to common assault for the incident and was convicted of affray after a trial on June 19.

Defending, Graham Logan, said alcohol had played a large part in the offence.

He said: "At the time of this relationship he was drinking and using alcohol reasonably extensively.

"There is promise in that the drinking has reduced greatly since this relationship ended."

He added: "This is a young man who will learn from this mistake and won't repeat it or be back in front of the criminal justice system."

Bubb was given a two month prison sentence for the assault and 10 months for the count of affray, with the jail term suspended for 18 months.

He must also pay court costs of £200 and be subject to a restraining order for five years against the victim.