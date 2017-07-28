Police are urging people who are offered cheap lamb to be on their guard after 11 sheep carcasses were dumped on an Oxfordshire farm.

Sometime between Tuesday, June 30 and Monday, the carcasses were found in Barford St John by a farmer

Those animals are believed to be those which he had earlier reported missing.

PC Suzanne Goodman, from Banbury Police Station, said: "This has been very distressing for the farmer. I am keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the airfield at Barford St John, day or night, during this period.

"Also, I would like to hear from anyone who has been offered cheap lamb for sale. I would advise anyone to report this to the police and not buy or eat such meat as there could be a health risk."

Anyone who saw the offence taking place or any suspicious behaviour in Barford St John is urged to call Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote incident reference 43170208462.