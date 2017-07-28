Replacing cladding on two Oxford City Council tower blocks could run into next year, the authority has said.

Results from government safety tests on the insulation system installed on the Evenlode and Windrush tower blocks in Blackbird Leys are expected to be returned to the authority late next week.

In June, the aluminium composite panels on both towers were found to be a fire risk, after the Government ordered them to be tested.

Although the council is still unsure whether the insulation will be deemed unsafe, contingency plans are being put in place for the cladding’s replacement which could take up to six months and finish in early 2018.

Oxford City Council’s head of housing and property services, Stephen Clarke, said: “It’ll be to reassure residents. We cannot leave residents when the cladding has failed the tests. We want to make sure our blocks are absolutely safe and that our residents feel safe in them.”

Sprinklers installed in the council’s tower blocks would ensure any insulation on the outside of the buildings would be left unlit and prevent any repeat of the Grenfell Tower disaster in Oxford, Mr Clarke said.

He added: “The sprinklers will put the fire out or stop it spreading and that will allow the fire service to stop it and make sure it’s out.”

The cost of the possible work has yet to be agreed.

Cladding replacement would be carried out by the council’s contractor Fortem, which is already working on £20.1 million repair work on five authority blocks around Oxford.

Fortem’s work on Evenlode and Windrush towers started in early 2016, while repairs started at Hockmore in Cowley in August.

Other maintenance on Plowman in Northway and Foresters in Wood Farm begun last November. Salford City Council is already stripping nine tower blocks after cladding failed safety tests.

Costs are expected to run into the millions the authority has said it could take them several months to complete.