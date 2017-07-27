AN amateur theatre company took centre stage as it scooped a national drama award.

Didcot Phoenix Drama Group were named national champions at the British All-Winners Finals.

The company, which has been running since 1983, took the top prize in the One-Act section with their entry, Eugene Ionesco's The Lesson, as well as the Youth Section trophy, won by 20-year-old Corin Lawfull.

Veteran adjudicator Russell Whitely, GoDA, praised the Didcot team for their “powerful” performance and said he had never seen an amateur group perform the Ionesco work better.

He also said that Miss Lawfull’s portrayal of the pupil, at first coquettish, then confused and, finally, terrified, was “absolute, total perfection”.

Long time member of the group and director of 'The Lesson' Karen Carey said: "We have performed in the local festivals around Oxfordshire for over 30 years, but this is the first time that the group has performed on the national circuit, so to win at this level is a fantastic achievement for the group and certainly one of the high points in it’s 34 year history.

"I’m extremely proud of the team, both on stage and off, and very grateful for the support from the members and their families.

"Being surrounded by science and technology industries, the arts in Didcot has often taken a back seat - but I think this proves that there is a lot of talent in Didcot."

Current Didcot Girls' School pupil Daisy Norton, 16, was also among the nominees for the youth prize.

But this is not the first time the group has won an award this year.

In June it took home the Lighthorne Festival of One-Act Plays, which earned them the right to enter the All-Winners Finals.

They are the fifth group to go forward to the national championships from the South Warwickshire Festival since it was founded in 2013, but the first to win it.

Lighthorne Festival chairman Rod Chaytor said: "We are proud and delighted to share Didcot’s triumph.

"It is a huge achievement to win at this level.

"They gave a stunning interpretation of a classic theatrical piece."

Following their successful summer, the group will now turn its attention to its annual pantomime.

In January they will be performing Little Red Riding Hood Goes Out West at the Didcot Civic Hall.

Auditions will be held in September and for more details visit:didcotphoenixdrama.co.uk