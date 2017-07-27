THE High Sheriff of Oxfordshire visited users of a service dedicated to supporting disabled jobseekers across the county.

Employment and wellbeing service OxForward marked UK Employability Day on July 14 with a tea party involving games, sports, music and more at Wolvercote Young People’s Club.

Oxfordshire’s High Sheriff Jane Cranston, who attended the special day and met with some of the service’s disabled users, spoke highly of the service.

She said: “It is a real pleasure to see people with disabilities having such a good time.

“The work done at Oxforward is clearly much valued by the participants many of whom have made a considerable effort to get to Wolvercote from all over Oxford to be part of such a cheerful and entertaining event.”

OxForward is run by leading employment specialists Kennedy Scott, in partnership with The Royal Mencap Society and Oxfordshire Sport and Physical Activity.

More than 400 people use the service, which offers varying support to disabled jobseekers, including help with CV writing, activities to increase wellbeing and clubs to help avoid isolation.

The well-attended event on July 14 celebrated with music, entertainment and sports activities including archery. An awards ceremony took place at the end of the day, following a games competition with prizes given to the top entrants.

Attendees were able to see first-hand the support OxForward, commissioned by Oxfordshire County Council, provides to people in the area.

Kennedy Scott CEO Teresa Scott said: “The day proved to be very popular. It was great to see such a well-attended event, enjoyed by carers, service users, OxForward staff and members of the local community.

The aim of the day was to demonstrate the fantastic work that OxForward is doing in the local area, celebrate the hard work of our Service Users and encourage even more people to sign up to the project, which we are happy to say we achieved.”

Angela Barnett, quality and contracts officer at the county council, said: “The day was a thorough success. It was a great event for people to come together, have fun and learn about an important service. Everybody had a fantastic time and enjoyed the day.”

UK Employability Day is coordinated by the Employment Related Services Association and celebrates the critical work that employment support providers conduct in helping to transform people’s lives, communities and businesses.