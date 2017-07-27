TEN crocodilians born at a west Oxfordshire reptile zoo became the first of their species to be hatched in the UK.

The tomistoma, a species of large freshwater crocodilian from Indonesia and Malaysia, began hatching at Crocodiles of the World last week.

They arrived in perfect time, with next Saturday being World Tomistoma Day. Special talks will take place at the centre throughout the course of the day.

Founder of Crocodiles of the World Shaun Foggett said: “This is a really exciting achievement both for the zoo and for crocodile conservation.

“This particular species of crocodile is one of the biggest, yet remains one of the least known, making these babies incredibly special to ongoing Tomistoma research.

“This is the first time tomistoma have hatched in the UK making Crocodiles of the World the second zoo in Europe to successfully breed the species.”

With 10 new arrivals, there are now just five eggs left, and they have the potential to reach an impressive size.

Mr Fogget continued: “Tomistoma hatch out of the largest egg of any other species. The largest egg we collected weighed an impressive 164g and measured 100mm in length and 50mm in width.

“Adult male tomistoma can reach a staggering 5m in length. Our male is 3.6m long and weighs 150kg.

“I’m really looking forward to watching these hatchlings grow and learning more about this vulnerable species.”

The 15 eggs were placed in different incubators which were all set to different temperatures. This is because the sex of crocodilians is determined by the incubation temperature, the focus of a research study on tomistoma Crocodiles of the World is conducting.

Still remaining in their eggs are five tomistoma in the cooler of the incubators. Mr Foggett and colleagues at the zoo are eagerly awaiting their arrival.

He continued: “We are extremely proud of this wonderful achievement and we look forward to updating you all on the hatchlings progress and hope to have the hatchlings on display very soon.”

Mr Foggett turned his life-long love of crocodiles into a dedicated breeding programme aimed at helping some of the world’s most endangered animals.

He first kept reptiles at the age of 17 before moving on to crocodiles and alligators.

For more information about the zoo and the collection of crocodilians on display visit crocodilesoftheworld.co.uk.

The term 'crocodilian' refers to a large predatory semi-aquatic reptile of an order that comprises crocodiles, alligators, caimans, and gharial.