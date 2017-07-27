A KEEN cyclist suspects professional criminals cut through locks with a power tool in broad daylight to steal his prized £1,000 mountain bike in Oxford.

Paul Freestone rode into the city centre to carry out a few errands and locked his Specialized Crave 29 mountain bike to railings in Blue Boar Lane on Monday afternoon.

He had gone for just an hour, but when he returned at about 3pm he found the bike, and two locks holding it in place, missing.

Mr Freestone, who lives in East Oxford, is urging people to keep a look out for his bike, which is two and a half years old, and to prevent other people’s being taken away by thieves.

He said: “The thing had gone – even the locks have gone. The police think it’s professional bike thieves. They spot a bike, come round with an angle grinder and they are through the lock within minutes.

“It was at the gates of Christ Church College so there’s CCTV. It’s just galling because I have been a keen cyclist all my life, but this is the first really decent bike I’ve ever had and it cost £1,000.”

According to Thames Valley Police figures, there were 1,880 bike thefts in Oxford between April 2016 and March – an increase of 23.6 per cent on the year before.

He added: “I have been told to keep an eye on eBay but it’s a very distinctive bike so they might break it down for parts. It’s possible that I will try to spot it if it comes up anywhere.

“You realise that it causes you a lot of hassle then you think about the time the police have to waste on it.

“These people see nice bikes and work at a lock with an angle grinder. They must do it very, very quickly.”

A Thames Valley Police spokeswoman said: “Thames Valley Police officers were called at about 3pm following reports that a bicycle had been stolen in Blue Boar Street, Oxford.

“Officers are investigating the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 43170218783.”