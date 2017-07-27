CAMPAIGNERS protested yesterday over what they insist is poor housing in Oxford.

About 20 people gathered outside the Town Hall ahead of a meeting of the city council’s Housing Panel, voicing fears over the safety of city tower blocks, the proportion of affordable housing allocated in Cowley’s Templars Square development, the high cost of living in Oxford and homelessness.

Pat Carmody, from the group Oxford Homes4All, said: “There needs to be serious pressure for the council to change its ways.

“House prices are incredibly sharp in Oxford.”

Just 51 homes out of 226 will marked affordable in the Templars Square redevelopment, approved by councillors earlier this month.

In a statement, Oxford City Council said: “We fully recognise that affordability of housing is a major issue for residents and addressing this is a key priority in the Council’s Corporate Plan.

“We have retained our 7,800 council houses to provide affordable rents.”