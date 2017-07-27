A HEALTHCARE trust criticised after Oxford teen Connor Sparrowhawk died in its care has been told more still needs to be done to protect patients.

Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust has made a number of improvements in its investigations into serious incidents and deaths, says the watchdog Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The March inspection, published today, comes after the trust received a warning from inspectors in 2016 that it did not have effective arrangements to identify, record or respond to concerns about patient safety issues raised by patients, their carers, or staff.

Since last year’s warning, inspectors said the 'serious incident and mortality review' was being put it into effect and was well monitored, with weekly reports to the trust board.

Deputy chief inspector of hospitals Paul Lelliott said: “Our inspectors found that those families involved were positive that the trust was committed to driving this work forward and engaging more effectively with the patients, families and people who use services.

“However, some patients and families did express concerns that things hadn’t changed enough and they would like to see swifter action with better communications when things go wrong.”

Inspectors also found that there were still delays in provision of special mattresses and beds for patients approaching the end of their lives, and there were significant delays in providing and repairing wheelchairs.

Interim chief executive at the trust Julie Dawes welcomed the report but said the trust was not complacent over its improvement.

The trust has appointed a new chair, non-executive directors and is currently appointing a chief executive.

Southern Health is currently awaiting a court hearing after the Health and Safety Executive decided to prosecute following the death of Mr Sparrowhawk, who drowned at Slade House, Headington in 2013.