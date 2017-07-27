THIS is the beg-GIN-ning of something beautiful.

It's been brewing for five years, and yesterday's Oxford's first ever legal gin distillery welcomed its first visitors.

The inaugural guest party at The Oxford Artisan Distillery even got to sample its first produce, the Oxford Dry Gin – and it seemed to go down smoothly.

Business founder and CEO Tom Nicolson, who led the first guided tours with his master distiller Cory Mason, said: "It's been a fantastic day.

"Oxford’s first distillery is now well and truly open, our first visitors have been to see us and have sampled our very first batches of gin and vodka.

"We are particularly happy to have been able to open a part of South Park that’s never been available to the public before and hope many more people will come and enjoy it.

"Smiles all round."

The distillery is now offering two guided tours a day and visitors can even catch the dedicated shuttle bus from the Tourist Information Centre in Broad Street.

The company hopes to start building a restaurant onsite next year.

For full details see spiritoftoad.com