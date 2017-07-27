EVERY week they risk their own safety to brave burning buildings and rescue those inside.

Now, these firefighters are trying to save a life in a different way.

The crew from Wantage Fire Station are today hosting a charity car wash and cake sale to raise money for a very sick little boy.

Oliver Cameron, who lives in Wantage with his parents Lydia and Tim, was born on January 31 with a tumour on his heart bigger than the heart itself.

The rare Cardiac Fibroma has only ever been reported 200 times and means the youngster has suffered multiple potentially fatal episodes where his heart races uncontrollably.

His mum and dad have appealed for urgent help to raise £200,000 to get him a lifesaving operation at the Boston Children’s Hospital in America.

So today, the crew at Wantage Fire Station will try to raise a little more money to help him on his way.

Watch manager Sean Mienie said "We feel really saddened by the desperate situation that Oliver is in and we will do whatever we can to support the family.

"Although we know £200 000 is a lot of money to raise, every little helps in reaching the total so we can help get little Oliver well.

"I have two young girls of my own and I can't even begin to imagine the stress that Lydia and Tim must feel daily."

Mr and Mrs Cameron, aged 30 and 28, have already raised a whopping £125,000 on their fundraising website since May.

Oliver currently lives with a fitted heart rate monitor that communicates directly with Southampton Hospital.

But due to his frequent attacks, his mum and dad live in constant fear that the next attack will be the last.

Mrs Cameron previously told the Oxford Mail: "It is a constant worry that any time his heart goes into ventricular tachycardia it could be fatal.

"We just have to monitor him constantly, it is worrying to deal with it but that’s our reality now until we can get him the surgery.

"Our job is to keep him as stable as we can and raise the money as quick as we can."

The car wash today will run from 10am to 4pm at Wantage Fire station on Ormond Road.

People can also find out more and donate online at gofundme.com/oliversheartsurgery