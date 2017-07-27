A MAN begged police to arrest him after he took knives and an axe out in public three times in the course of three weeks.

Adam Matson, of Harpes Road, Oxford, had pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing a bladed article on April 30, May 2 and May 17.

At his sentencing at Oxford Crown Court yesterday the court heard how on each occasion the 19-year old had called police and told them he had the knives and that he didn’t know what he was going to do next.

The first incident saw him wield a knife, the second a 3 inch kitchen knife and 12 inch bread knife, and on the third incident he was found carrying an axe.

He told officers as he made his way to the Ferry Leisure Centre on the first two occasions that it was the ‘voices in his head’ which had made him do it.

The court also heard how he had been taking medication for psychosis.

In sentencing Judge Ian Pringle said: “There is grave concerns when people have such implements in public. It is unlawful.

“But I am satisfied you were suffering from a condition and that you were at the time hallucinating.”

He was made subject to a community order for 18 months to include 25 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement and alcohol treatment.