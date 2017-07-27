THE long-burning question of whether wine tastes better from a cork or screw cap bottle could finally be answered by Oxford University.
A live experiment conducted by the experimental psychology department could finally provide an end to the debate.
Wine lovers will be taking part in taster sessions using brain-scanning technology tomorrow and on Saturday in London.
The University’s Crossmodal Research Laboratory team has dreamt up the test, which will monitor how the sounds, aromas and sensations of opening a bottle of wine influence taste buds.
Head of experimental psychology at the laboratory, Professor Charles Spence, said: “Our brains have a powerful hold over our taste buds, and it will be interesting to see the differing effects the multi-sensory aspects of wine drinking have on our perception of taste.
“This is a debate that has been ongoing in the wine industry for many years, and we hope this trial will go some way to providing a definitive answer to this fascinating question.”
What do you think?
Researchers will fit participants with brain-scanning headwear to monitor their pleasure sensors as they take part in a series of tests.
The public can still register to be part of the experiment - in London’s Soho, by going to Billetto.co.uk.
The results of the ground-breaking experiment will be published later this year.
Comments