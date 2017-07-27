ONE of Oxford's newest bands Glass Animals have been nominated for the Mercury Prize.

The indie rock quartet, who grew up in the city, are shortlisted for their second album How To Be A Human Being.

They are now up against acts including Ed Sheeran, the XX, J Hus and Alt-J.

Glass Animals shot to fame with their 2014 debut Zaba and have since toured the world.

They have become the latest in a long-list of Oxford bands to be shortlisted for the prestigious prize – but they would be the first to win it.

Radiohead, who formed at Abingdon School in 1985, last year became the most-shortlisted band in the Mercury Prize's history with four nominations.

They were first nominated in 1997 for OK Computer, and then for Amnesiac in 2001, Hail To The Thief in 2003 and In Rainbows in 2008, but they have yet to win.

Supergrass were nominated for I Should Coco in 1995 but were beaten by Portishead's Dummy.

Relative newcomers Foals have been nominated twice – for their second album Total Life Forever in 2010 (that year won by The XX) and again for Holy Fire in 2013 – only to be pipped to the post by James Blake's Overgrown.

Glass Animals tweeted that they were 'speechless' to have made the shortlist and thanked supporters for helping them get where they are today.

The winner of the prestigious accolade will be revealed at the awards show on Thursday September 14.

Here are the artists up for the album of the year prize:

Alt-J - Relaxer The indie rock band from Leeds, known for their unique and sometimes haunting musical style, won the Mercury Prize in 2012 for their debut album An Awesome Wave. They have received their second Mercury nod for their third record Relaxer, released in June. They have been nominated for a Grammy Award and in 2013, their debut effort won the Ivor Novello Awards' album of the year prize.

Blossoms - Blossoms Newcomers Blossoms broke into the charts with their debut self-titled album in August 2016, which peaked at number one, and their catchy indie pop single Charlemagne. The Stockport-based five-piece were listed on the BBC's Sound Of 2016 list, coming in fourth place.

Dinosaur - Together, As One Dinosaur are a London-based jazz quartet led by acclaimed young trumpeter Laura Jurd. Together, As One made an impact following its release last year and was hailed by critics for its blending of folk, rock and jazz in a modern way.

Ed Sheeran - Divide Sheeran's Divide, his third album, has broken records since its release in March having spent 14 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Official Albums Chart. The singer-songwriter was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list in June with an MBE for services to charity and music, shortly before he headlined the Glastonbury music festival. This is his first Mercury Prize nomination.

Glass Animals - How To Be A Human Being Indie rockers Glass Animals have received their first Mercury Prize nomination for their second album, the follow-up to their 2014 debut Zaba. The four-piece Oxford outfit have toured the world and performed at global festivals including Coachella, Glastonbury and Lollapalooza. How To Be A Human Being peaked at number 23 in the charts following its release in August 2016.

J Hus - Common Sense British rapper Momodou Jallow, better known by his stage name J Hus, broke through with his top 10 single Did You See in March, shortly before he dropped debut album Common Sense, which peaked at number six in the Official Albums Chart. He featured on Stormzy's debut album on a track with fellow MC Ghetts. He appeared on the BBC Sound Of 2016 longlist.

Kate Tempest - Let Them Eat Chaos Kate Tempest is an acclaimed spoken word poet, playwright, rapper and novelist. This is the multi-talented London-born artist's second nomination - her debut record Everybody Down received a nod in 2014. Tempest, who also stood on the judging panel for last year's Mercury Prize, released her second album Let Them Eat Chaos in October 2016.

Loyle Carner - Yesterday's Gone London rapper Loyle Carner, real name Benjamin Gerard Coyle-Larner, was included on the longlist for the BBC's Sound Of 2016 and has been praised for his emotive and distinctive take on hip-hop. His debut album Yesterday's Gone was well received by critics when it was released in January, and he is also known for collaborating with Tempest in 2015.

Sampha - Process Record producer and singer-songwriter Sampha Sisay's debut record Process peaked at number seven in the Official Albums Chart, and was quickly tipped for Mercury Prize success by critics following its release in February. The London-born artist - whose musical style combines electronic and soul - has collaborated with the likes of Drake, Kanye West, Frank Ocean and Solange.

Stormzy - Gang Signs And Prayer The Mobo-winning grime artist's ascent to superstardom over the past 12 months has been one of the biggest of the year, with his debut record Gang Signs And Prayer topping the charts and becoming the first of the genre to reach number one in the UK. The Big For Your Boots hitmaker, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, has been widely praised by critics and fans alike, and he was nominated in the British breakthrough act category at the Brit Awards this year.

The Big Moon - Love In The 4th Dimension The four-piece female group from London, whose indie rock style is peppered with Britpop references, released their debut Love In The 4th Dimension in April. The Big Moon have been popular on BBC Radio 1, having been playlisted last summer and their single Formidable featured on Annie Mac's Hottest Record.

The xx - I See You The indie band from London, led by Jamie xx, won the Mercury Prize in 2010 for their critically acclaimed debut album xx. They have received their second chance at glory with their third album I See You, which peaked in the charts at number two this year. The popular group have been nominated for Brit Awards including best British album and best British group.