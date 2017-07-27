A MAP and database of services providing free and subsidised food in Oxford has been launched as part of a campaign to reduce food poverty.

Oxford City Council, Feeding The Gaps and Good Food Oxford have created the map after a report revealed unequal access to good food proved to have a direct bearing on health.

In a report called Feeding the Gaps, which sets out the findings of a project researching food poverty in Oxford, it became evident that the demand for emergency food aid across the city has been rising.

This new database project will provide people with the information that they need to get the right help.

The council said there are many ‘fantastic’ projects in Oxford working to tackle food poverty but said people do not always know where to go for help.

The map provides way of looking at the services and lets users search depending on the location, type of service required and whether they are open to all or by referral need to be referred.

Councillor Dee Sinclair, board member for culture and communities, said: “The city council is very pleased to have collaborated with Good Food Oxford and Feeding the Gaps to develop this database and map.

Not only will it make it easier for people to access the food services they need but it will also help us to monitor the take up of services and identify any gaps that there might be.” Visit oxford.gov.uk/foodservicesmap