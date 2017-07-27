AN EAST Oxford hotel manager has hit out at an ‘unfair’ one-star hygiene rating after inspectors deemed the hygiene surrounding the food itself to be ‘very good’.

Manor House Hotel in Iffley Road was given the one-star rating despite inspectors award the highest possible score in the category for food hygiene and safety.

The guest house dropped down from its previous rating of four because staff had not completed a food hygiene training course at Town Hall and didn’t have a certificate.

Management were also criticised because daily checks and records were not kept.

The hotel manager, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “We went from having a four star rating and the inspector took that all a way just for that reason - not having a certificate.

“He spent about five minutes here - asked us if we had a certificate, then asked about day to day records and then left.

“It doesn’t seem fair but that’s the problem, we have to accept what they have given us.

He added: “We have booked an appointment for the course in August to get the certificate we need.”

He added that every B&B and hotel needed a certificate and without it inspectors would be issuing low scores

The hotel, which has a two-star AA rating, serves guests a full English, vegetarian or continental breakfast and also a bar.

Oxford City Council environmental health officers also ordered the hotel to change its spray sanitiser and get a fridge thermometer.

But the hotel’s team still scored highly in food hygiene and ‘Good’ in the structural requirements category following the visit last month.

According to the Food Standards Agency website food handlers don’t have to hold a food hygiene certificate to prepare or sell food.

The Government website said: “In the UK, food handlers don’t have to hold a food hygiene certificate to prepare or sell food, although many food businesses will prefer that they do.

“The necessary skills may be obtained through on-the-job training, self-study or relevant prior experience.”

It added that it is at the discretion of inspectors to suggest staff go on a refresher course.

Manor House Hotel scores well on reviews website TripAdvisor, with a 4.5 out of five rating based on more than 50 reviews.

But its hygiene rating of one means there is ‘major improvement necessary’, which in this case included downloading a ‘Safer food, Better business’ pack and f completing daily checks.

The council inspectors gave the hotel one month to complete the improvements ahead of a revisit.