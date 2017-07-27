SCHOOLS across Oxfordshire have been given awards for their role in a scheme that helps support young carers.

Oxfordshire County Council's Young Carers Standard recognises schools’ efforts to identify those who provide care for loved ones and provide targeted support to help them achieve their potential.

Since its launch in 2013 more than 60 schools have received training and support to deliver the scheme and earn an accreditation.

One of the schools to receive an award was St Nicholas’ Primary School in Marston, Oxford, which signed up to the scheme three years ago. The school picked up a gold award for its efforts.

The young carers school link worker at the school, Sharon Hembury, was pleased that students who may have previously been left behind were getting the support they needed.

She said: “By signing up for the Young Carers Standard programme and focusing on the challenges that young carers face, it has enabled us to support both academically and emotionally children that are facing obligations placed on them through the needs of others.

“Up until three years ago, when we signed up for the standards, these young carers would have potentially slipped below the radar at school and become invisible and disadvantaged."

A young carer is someone aged 18 or under who helps look after a relative who has a condition, such as a disability, illness, mental health condition, or a drug or alcohol problem.

Under the scheme, schools learn how to put measures in place that include raising awareness of young carers through assemblies, providing emotional support and counselling and encouraging children to discuss issues.

Other schools to receive awards included Madley Brook CP School in Witney, The Batt Primary School, also in Witney, and East Oxford Primary School.

The council's cabinet member for children and family services Steve Harrod said: “Congratulations to the latest Oxfordshire schools to receive an award as part of this excellent award scheme.

"We tend not to think of children as carers, but this is the reality for many children of school age who for various reasons find themselves responsible for the care of a family member at home.

"There might be less time for homework or extra-curricular activities, and there could be issues with school attendance linked to caring commitments. There may also be times during the school day when a young carer needs to contact someone at home.

“The Young Carers Standard is about schools putting measures in place to identify these issues and provide the extra support that children in this situation may need to fulfil their potential.”