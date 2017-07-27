OXFORD’S ambulance service is asking people to vote for staff or volunteers who have made a real difference and gone above and beyond the call of duty.

South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SCAS) is encouraging members of the public to vote for the first time in its annual staff awards, the Ambies.

Nominated by the public, the People’s Pride Award, sponsored by O&H Vehicle Conversions, will be presented to the SCAS member of staff or volunteer who has been recognised by people outside of the organisation as going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty.

As well as nominating individual employees or volunteers, members of the public can also nominate a team or group of people who deserve to be celebrated.

Sponsor Roger Ham, NHS Fleet Account Manager at O&H Vehicle Conversions, said: “We are proud to support the People’s Pride Award at this year’s Ambies, celebrating the professionalism, care and dedication of SCAS staff and volunteers.”

Nominations close at 10am on August 11. Staff and volunteers shortlisted for the People’s Pride Award 2017 will be invited to The Ambies Awards on November 24 where the winner will be announced. Visit scas.nhs.uk/ambies to nominate.