THE ribbon has been cut on a new home for adults with learning disabilities.

Fifteen people will now be able to call the 10-flat property home after Witney-based housing provider Advance opened it new supported housing scheme on Monday.

The property in Leiden Road, Headington, boasts six self-contained one-bedroom flats, three two-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom flat.

The £1.9m project came about due to the need to find a replacement for the Advance care home on Islip Rd, Oxford.

It was a registered care home for ten people with learning disabilities but it no longer met with people's needs.

Following a consultation with residents and their family members it was agreed to relocate the residents to a new service, Hope House, which could offer supported living giving residents security of tenure and independence.

The name of the scheme, Hope House, was chosen by Advance’s former chief executive officer, Stuart Rigg who retired following a stroke in 2010.

The firm says the name is symbolic of his attitude to recovery and a message of encouragement to all who face their own physical and psychological challenges.

Advance chief executive Julie Layton said: "We are so pleased to open this new development, which will not only provide comfortable housing for our current customers relocating from their previous home, but will also cater for people with more complex needs.

"This is made possible by working with our partners to ensure that the development is future proof and built to 'lifetime homes standards'."

Residents will also have the chance to make use of the communal facilities in the property and a small staff office.

The scheme is designed to accommodate a wide range of needs for people with learning disabilities.

There is a lift and wider doorways to accommodate wheelchairs and underfloor heating to provide a constant temperature throughout the building.

On hand to help with the ribbon cutting was Oxford East MP Anneliese Dodds.

Advance is a housing association whose main focus of support used to be with housing.

However it now helps clients get into work, trains them on how to stay safe and advises people on the best way to plan and choose their support.

For more information visit: advanceuk.org