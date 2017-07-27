TWO STARS
Leafield Care, 32A Springfield Drive, Abingdon
Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.
Inspected: Vale of White Horse District Council on June 19.
THREE STARS
Organic Deli, 24 Friars Entry, Oxford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.
Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on June 15.
Panda House, 126 Hollow Way, Oxford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.
Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on June 12.
Dragon Express, 81 London Road, Headington
Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.
Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on June 21.
The Volunteer, 2 Gloucester Street, Faringdon
Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.
Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.
Inspected: Vale of White Horse District Council on June 21.
FOUR STARS
North Oxford Golf Club, Oxford Road, Gosford and Water Eaton
Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.
Inspected: Cherwell District Council on June 16.
Sasi's Thai, 32 Covered Market, Market Street, Oxford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on June 20.
Head of the River, Folly Bridge, Oxford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.
Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on June 19.
Jee Saheb, 15 North Parade Avenue, Oxford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.
Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on June 21.
Pan Pan, 43 St Clement's Street, Oxford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on June 16.
FIVE STARS
Yellow Submarine, 12 Park End Street, Oxford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on July 10.
Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, King's Mill Lane, Oxford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.
Confidence in Management: High. Good record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on July 7.
Thaikhun, 36 George Street, Oxford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Confidence in Management: High. Good record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on July 11.
The Victoria, 90 Walton Street, Oxford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on July 11.
