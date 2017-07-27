TWO STARS

Leafield Care, 32A Springfield Drive, Abingdon

Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.

Inspected: Vale of White Horse District Council on June 19.

THREE STARS

Organic Deli, 24 Friars Entry, Oxford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.

Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on June 15.

Panda House, 126 Hollow Way, Oxford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.

Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on June 12.

Dragon Express, 81 London Road, Headington

Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.

Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on June 21.

The Volunteer, 2 Gloucester Street, Faringdon

Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.

Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.

Inspected: Vale of White Horse District Council on June 21.

FOUR STARS

North Oxford Golf Club, Oxford Road, Gosford and Water Eaton

Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.

Inspected: Cherwell District Council on June 16.

Sasi's Thai, 32 Covered Market, Market Street, Oxford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on June 20.

Head of the River, Folly Bridge, Oxford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.

Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on June 19.

Jee Saheb, 15 North Parade Avenue, Oxford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.

Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on June 21.

Pan Pan, 43 St Clement's Street, Oxford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on June 16.

FIVE STARS

Yellow Submarine, 12 Park End Street, Oxford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on July 10.

Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, King's Mill Lane, Oxford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.

Confidence in Management: High. Good record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on July 7.

Thaikhun, 36 George Street, Oxford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Confidence in Management: High. Good record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on July 11.

The Victoria, 90 Walton Street, Oxford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on July 11.