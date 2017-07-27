AN elderly woman was thrown to the ground as she tried to stop a robber stealing her handbag.

A man grabbed the woman's bag from behind and forcefully yanked it from her grip in New Road, in Oxford city centre.

The victim suffered injuries to her face, wrist and feet after falling into the road as he fled.

The daylight robbery happened at 12.10pm on Wednesday, July 19 near the Malmaison Hotel.

Police said the bag contained 'a large sum of money' and the robber ran off towards the hotel as his victim lay 'in the middle of the road'.

The woman, whose age has not been released, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital and has since been discharged.

Investigating Officer, police constable Neil Rudge, said "The incident occurred in a busy area of the city where numerous persons are seen near to the offence on CCTV."

He urged anyone who saw 'anyone acting in a suspicious manner' at the time to call 101.

Gavin Newbold, 38, of Salesian Gardens in Cowley, has been charged with robbery.

He is due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on August 18.