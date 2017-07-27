WOW!

You can almost hear the cogs turning, the engines roaring and the digital displays beeping.

In a time-travelling feast of photographs that take us from the industrial revolution to the not-to-distant future, you have well and truly outdone yourselves on this week's theme of technology.

Where to start?

Well, in the week that BMW announced it is going to be building its electric Mini in Oxford, where better than the Cowley Mini plant shot by Michelle Barber.

It's such a busy picture you can barely tell what's going on, but that probably sums up pretty well the state-of-the art production line which has won our plant the contract to build the next generation of family cars.

Michelle, who took the shot on a family day in 2016, said it shows 'Oxford's famous Mini plant safely transporting a British icon on the assembly line via rotary slings'.

From one Oxford classic car to another, Bob Girling sent in this excellent shot of the Oxford Renewables 'Twike' in action.

This speedy little roadster harnesses electricity and pedal power to reach speeds of up to 55mph. By a weird coincidence, like the Mini, it is also partly built in Germany.

Alan Flash Coleman, meanwhile, was having no truck with modern gadgets and sent a shot of one of the oldest bits of kit in our collection – a clothes mangle.

He joked: "Who remembers Granny using one of these?"

Christine Crook sent us a charming diptych of the old and the new: an ancient iron cartwheel rusting in the woods and, for dessert, an RAF jet blasting into take-off.

Ben Adams clearly put so much effort into his portrait of farm machinery we thought we'd better tell you about it.

Describing the shot which he titled Technological Triple Threat, he said: "Armed with a torch, camera and JCB, I took this shot using a 10-second exposure, f/13.0 aperture and an ISO of 100. Set the camera on a timer to get in position and paint the subject with the touch to get this awesome spotlight effect."

Top prize for longevity this week goes to Mary Moo's un-named husband.

She sent us this picture of his Binatone Royal digital clock radio and told us he bought it when he was 18 and is still using it in his 60s.

They don't make 'em like that anymore...

As always we will announce this week's winner in tomorrow's Oxford Mail.

For next week's theme, a photography classic: Reflections.

Given it's a well-worn theme we want to see your most creative, innovative and original takes on it.

Happy snapping.