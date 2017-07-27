PLANS to change one of Bicester's oldest primary school buildings into a restaurant have been withdrawn by developers.

Proposals had been put forward by applicants U+I to transform the former St Edburg's School site in Cemetery Road into a restaurant, plus an additional ten homes to be built on site.

But following backlash from Oxfordshire County Council over concerns for access to the restaurant, the plans have been withdrawn.

Instead developers have opted to submit plans solely to build ten homes on site, and go back to the drawing board on the restaurant proposal.

Peter Marsh, a St Edburg's School pupil in the 80s from Caversfield, said: "It is a shame, because my feeling is what it will end up being turned into is flats.

"But I think it makes a terrible residential site where it is down the very narrow Church Lane, that runs off the main Causeway.

"I think the rest of the site should have been left as fields as well because Bicester has precious little church yard left, precious little green space left and it just seems developers are putting houses everywhere possible.

"Old buildings like St Edburg’s make a great house, or great community spaces. It would be a great community building or turned into an amazing church space for them to use as more of a hub for the community.

"It is also worth remembering that two restaurants that have been down there on the Causeway have failed."

Developers U+I said the plans were withdrawn due to 'insufficient time to resolve outstanding matters' relating to the restaurant.

But it has reaffirmed its commitment to keeping the original structure of the old Bicester school building and is said to be working on new plans for the site.

It has now resubmitted its plans for ten townhouses to be built on the school grounds and has said proposals for the school building are still being considered.

U+I development director Matthew Sampson added: "U+I is keen to work with the council and the local community to retain the old school building and bring it back into use as soon as possible.

"We are pleased to be already progressing plans for the residential element of the scheme and are taking some additional time to consider the council’s feedback and options for the old school building before progressing plans for this area of the site."

Bicester Town councillor Richard Mould said he was not surprised the application had been withdrawn, said: "The access along Church Street and Church Lane, which is only about eight or nine ft wide, is not suitable to take construction traffic.

"I think developers realised it would be extremely difficult and when planning officers recommended it for rejection on those grounds it was withdrawn.

"The issues laid with the proposed homes being high end, their parking and access, if that's all resolved maybe its something that planning officers would consider."

More information on plans for the school are expected later this year.