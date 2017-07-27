MORE than £1,500 has now been raised for poorly children by a PR firm near Bicester after its latest bake sale.

PR firm Cuban Eight hosted a bake sale at its offices in Bignell Park Barns in Chesterton in aid of their 2017 pledge to raise funds for the Oxford Children's Hospital.

Staff from the company rolled up their sleeves to get stuck into baking on July 13 and managed to bag an impressive £241 in return for all things sugary.

Cuban Eight founder Sian Gaskell said: "The whole team put a lot of effort into making the bake sale a success.

"We had a delicious variety of cakes for sale and the office was decorated to promote Oxford Children’s Hospital.

"The amount we raised actually exceeded my expectations, so thank you to our neighbours for being so generous."

The bake sale was the second charity event of the year by the firm to raise money for the Oxford Children's Hospital charity based at the John Radcliffe.

The first saw staff tackle a mud run in order to launch its fundraising and together with the bake sale has now raised more than £1,500.

This was helped also by a raffle held during the bake sale in which local businesses The Old Flight House Cafe and The Chequers at Weston-on-the-Green donated prizes.

Joe Baker from the Children's Hospital Charity said: “I am thrilled by the enthusiasm and support from all the team at Cuban Eight as we celebrate a very special year for the Oxford Children’s Hospital. "Support from local businesses is crucial to help us reach the milestone of £2 million to support our young patients and their families."

The charity is currently attempting to raise £2m throughout 2017 - its 10th anniversary year - to go towards a new 62-bedroom Ronald McDonald House for parents to stay close to their poorly youngsters whilst in hospital.